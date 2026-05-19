Hollis' Deepika Singhal: 'The scalability of innovation isn't getting enough attention'

Hollis' head of ESG and sustainability reflects on the recent expediting of climate adaptation and mitigation plans, and the myth that sustainability has to come at a cost
Deepika Singhal is head of ESG and sustainability at Hollis, where she leads the real estate consultants' efforts to build low energy and zero carbon buildings. During her more than 17 years' experience...
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