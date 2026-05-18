'Major milestone': InstaVolt hails £250m debt financing boost

Funding provides vote of confidence in electric vehicle charging network expansion plans
The operator of one of the UK's largest electric vehicle (EV) charging networks has today announced it has secured a £250m debt facility in support of its plans to accelerate the roll out of rapid chargers...
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