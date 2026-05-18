Government urged to 'set clearer objectives' for green transport innovation

National Audit Office praises multi-million investment in transport decarbonisation, but calls for more co-ordination in how R&D funding is distributed
Almost three quarters of the £1.1bn the Department for Transport (DfT) plans to spend on innovation activity between 2022/23 and 2029/30 will focus on decarbonisation programmes, the government's spending...
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