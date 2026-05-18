M&S debuts water-saving vertically farmed salads

Lettuce leaves grown in vertical farms using advanced robotics are expected to require up to 96 per cent less water compared to traditionally farmed crops
Marks & Spencer (M&S) has launched three new salad products in stores that have been produced in vertical farms that promise to slash environmental impacts and enhance climate resilience. The retailer...
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