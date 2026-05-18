M&S debuts water-saving vertically farmed salads

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
M&S has launched three new salad products that are sourced from vertical farms / Credit: M&S
Image:

M&S has launched three new salad products that are sourced from vertical farms / Credit: M&S

Lettuce leaves grown in vertical farms using advanced robotics are expected to require up to 96 per cent less water compared to traditionally farmed crops

Marks & Spencer (M&S) has launched three new salad products in stores that have been produced in vertical farms that promise to slash environmental impacts and enhance climate resilience. The retailer...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'Major milestone': InstaVolt hails £250m debt financing boost

Reports: Chancellor to scrap planned fuel duty increase

More on Technology

'Major milestone': InstaVolt hails £250m debt financing boost
Technology

'Major milestone': InstaVolt hails £250m debt financing boost

Funding provides vote of confidence in electric vehicle charging network expansion plans

James Murray
James Murray
clock 18 May 2026 • 2 min read
M&S debuts water-saving vertically farmed salads
Technology

M&S debuts water-saving vertically farmed salads

Lettuce leaves grown in vertical farms using advanced robotics are expected to require up to 96 per cent less water compared to traditionally farmed crops

James Murray
James Murray
clock 18 May 2026 • 2 min read
Report warns data centres' share of global power demand now tops two per cent
Technology

Report warns data centres' share of global power demand now tops two per cent

Latest International Data Centre Authority report explores how growing energy consumption from data centres is fuelling societal and political concerns

Amber Rolt
clock 15 May 2026 • 3 min read