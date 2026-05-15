Iran War: Green groups call for fresh fuel-saving measures

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Iran War: Green groups call for fresh fuel-saving measures

Coalition of environmental groups argue ban on private jets and reduction in motorway speed limits could help tackle growing risk of fuel shortages

Green groups have today called on the government to "get ahead" of the looming threat of fuel shortages and introduce fuel-saving measures, including a ban on private jet flights and reduced motorway speed...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Government unveils proposals for tackling fertiliser pollution

Iran War: IEA warns global oil inventories depleting at 'record pace'

More on Risk

Iran War: Green groups call for fresh fuel-saving measures
Risk

Iran War: Green groups call for fresh fuel-saving measures

Coalition of environmental groups argue ban on private jets and reduction in motorway speed limits could help tackle growing risk of fuel shortages

James Murray
James Murray
clock 15 May 2026 • 3 min read
Study: Only two of 400 global financial firms fully committed to fossil fuel phase out
Risk

Study: Only two of 400 global financial firms fully committed to fossil fuel phase out

World Benchmarking Alliance Study finds just two banks have set robust targets to phase out fossil fuels from their balance sheets and portfolios, despite huge risks attached to oil and gas investments

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 14 May 2026 • 4 min read
Iran War: IEA warns global oil inventories depleting at 'record pace'
Risk

Iran War: IEA warns global oil inventories depleting at 'record pace'

Agency warns continuing blockade of Strait of Hormuz means 'further price volatility appears likely ahead of the peak summer demand period'

James Murray
James Murray
clock 14 May 2026 • 3 min read