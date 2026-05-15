Iran War: Green groups call for fresh fuel-saving measures

Coalition of environmental groups argue ban on private jets and reduction in motorway speed limits could help tackle growing risk of fuel shortages
Green groups have today called on the government to "get ahead" of the looming threat of fuel shortages and introduce fuel-saving measures, including a ban on private jet flights and reduced motorway speed...
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