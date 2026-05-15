'Vital step forward': Government pledges to triple food waste redistribution

Charities, social enterprises, the food industry, and government to rally behind new National Programme to Redistribute Surplus Food
Prime Minister Keir Starmer has this week announced a target to triple the amount of surplus food made available for redistribution across the UK, under a new shared strategy between charities, social...
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