'Vital step forward': Government pledges to triple food waste redistribution

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Charities, social enterprises, the food industry, and government to rally behind new National Programme to Redistribute Surplus Food

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has this week announced a target to triple the amount of surplus food made available for redistribution across the UK, under a new shared strategy between charities, social...

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