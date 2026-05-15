Lidl GB launches new food distribution trial with food sharing app Olio

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Lidl GB, Olio, Neighbourly
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Credit: Lidl GB, Olio, Neighbourly

Supermarket chain estimates initiative could save 5,000 tonnes of food a year that would otherwise go to waste

Lidl GB has announced it is launching a new trial with food-sharing app Olio to redistribute "even more" surplus food, as the supermarket looks to ramp up efforts to cut food waste across its business....

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