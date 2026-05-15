Deep Green gets green light for Bradford heat-reuse data centre

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Data centre expected to reduce carbon emissions by over 4,500 tonnes a year by harnessing waste heat for use in Bradford's local heat network

Deep Green, the digital infrastructure company behind innovative plans to harness waste heat from data centres to warm swimming pools, has secured planning permission to build its next heat re-using data...

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