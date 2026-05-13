King's Speech: Government confirms plan for Energy Independence Bill

King Charles pledges that government will 'remain a leading advocate for tackling climate change and achieving a world free from poverty'
Keir Starmer's embattled government today promised to respond to "an increasingly dangerous and volatile world" with a legislative agenda focused on enhancing the nation's energy, defence, and economic...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis