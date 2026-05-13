King's Speech: Government confirms plan for Energy Independence Bill

James Murray
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

King Charles pledges that government will 'remain a leading advocate for tackling climate change and achieving a world free from poverty'

Keir Starmer's embattled government today promised to respond to "an increasingly dangerous and volatile world" with a legislative agenda focused on enhancing the nation's energy, defence, and economic...

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