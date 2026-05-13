Rendesco secures £100m investment to accelerate heat network rollout

Investment from Pioneer Point Partners to facilitate up to £500m capex funding for new build and retrofitted heat networks
Pioneer Point Partners has today announced up to £100m of investment in heat network developer Rendesco, with the funding set to be used to acquire a majority stake in the business and support its rollout...
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