Rendesco secures £100m investment to accelerate heat network rollout

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Investment from Pioneer Point Partners to facilitate up to £500m capex funding for new build and retrofitted heat networks

Pioneer Point Partners has today announced up to £100m of investment in heat network developer Rendesco, with the funding set to be used to acquire a majority stake in the business and support its rollout...

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Stuart Stone
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