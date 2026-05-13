Study: Offshore wind generation in 2025 able to power 15.5 million homes

Offshore wind farms produced 52TWh of electricity last year, equivalent to 18 per cent of total UK generation, Crown Estate finds
The UK's offshore wind farms produced 52TWh of electricity in 2025, enough to power 15.5 million homes and equivalent to 18 per cent of the country's total generation. That is according to the latest...
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