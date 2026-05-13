Offshore wind: Crown Estate offers up further £15m for UK supply chain projects

Michael Holder
clock • 2 min read
Offshore wind: Crown Estate offers up further £15m for UK supply chain projects

Britain's seabed manager launches third funding round for its offshore wind Supply Chain Accelerator

The Crown Estate is to offer a further £15m of early-stage development funding to support firms in the UK's offshore wind supply chain, as the land and seabed manager seeks to further accelerate the deployment...

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