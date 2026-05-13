Offshore wind: Crown Estate offers up further £15m for UK supply chain projects

Britain's seabed manager launches third funding round for its offshore wind Supply Chain Accelerator
The Crown Estate is to offer a further £15m of early-stage development funding to support firms in the UK's offshore wind supply chain, as the land and seabed manager seeks to further accelerate the deployment...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis