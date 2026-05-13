ScottishPower's senior environmental manager, Kate McGeoch, reflects on how a non-linear career path has prepared her for the 'breadth and uncertainty' of working in sustainability
ScottishPower's senior environmental manager, Kate McGeoch, is a chartered environmentalist with a background in sustainability, project management, stakeholder engagement, and business planning. After...
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