'Raising the bar': Ofgem and Innovate UK set priorities for £500m investment programme

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

RIIO-3 innovation funding to focus on accelerating industrial and business grid connections and enabling plug-and-play for domestic clean technologies

Ofgem and Innovate UK have today revealed the next round of investment under the £500m Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF) will focus on projects to speed up and strengthen the UK's energy system over the...

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