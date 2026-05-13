King's Speech promises boost to 'energy independence', as leadership speculation continues

Prime Minister Keir Starmer to attempt to reassert authority with plans for over 35 new bills, including flagship Energy Independence Bill
Prime Minister Keir Starmer will today attempt to head off escalating leadership speculation, with the King's Speech set to unveil plans for over 35 new bills and draft bills, including a wide-ranging...
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