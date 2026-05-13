Green Finance Institute launches CDR Catalyst to unlock investment in UK's carbon removal sector

New CDR Catalyst aims to close the commercialisation gap to and help scale up the UK's fledgling carbon removal sector
The Green Finance Institute (GFI) has launched a new tool designed to unlock finance for the fledgling carbon removal sector, as it confirmed the initiative has secured £1m for its first deal. The unveiling...
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