Green Finance Institute launches CDR Catalyst to unlock investment in UK's carbon removal sector

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

New CDR Catalyst aims to close the commercialisation gap to and help scale up the UK's fledgling carbon removal sector

The Green Finance Institute (GFI) has launched a new tool designed to unlock finance for the fledgling carbon removal sector, as it confirmed the initiative has secured £1m for its first deal. The unveiling...

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