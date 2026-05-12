Government confirms multi-million funding boost for green transport projects

Fresh funding from Transport Research and Innovation Grants (TRIG) programme to be awarded to projects helping to decarbonise and future-proof local transport networks
The government has confirmed plans for a new £2.4m funding round to support a raft of innovative transport projects that can support the sector's transition towards net zero emissions. The latest Transport...
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