Local elections: Speculation over Labour leadership challenge builds, as Greens celebrate 'record-breaking' results

Prime Minister Keir Starmer under mounting pressure, as Greens, Reform, SNP, and Plaid Cymru confirmed as big winners from last week’s election
Prime Minister Keir Starmer will this morning deliver what is being billed as a ‘make or break' speech for his leadership, as calls grow among Labour MPs for him to set a timetable for his departure following...
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