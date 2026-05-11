Beyond GDP: Could the UN make a greener economic metric a reality?

A major new report by a UN-appointed panel of economists and statisticians has unveiled a framework for taking better account of human and planetary wellbeing when measuring economic prosperity - but will it ever catch on?
Could the world one day move beyond using GDP as the primary metric for measuring economic success? The flaws associated with a narrow approach to simply totting up economic activity regardless of how...
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