Government-backed Battery Innovation Programme to target 'gaps' in specialist skills slowing clean tech growth
Innovate UK has today confirmed it is to invest £3.7m to establish and scale up regional battery manufacturing skills initiatives through a new government funded competition. Backed by the Department...
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