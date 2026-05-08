Local Election: Major gains for Reform and Greens, as Labour and Tory losses mount

Labour and Conservatives endure sobering night, as collapse of two-party system continues to accelerate
Reform UK, the Greens, and the Lib Dems are all celebrating this morning, as council election results from across England confirmed the parties are on track to make significant gains at the expense of...
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