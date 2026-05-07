JLR’s head of sustainability global affairs explains how the car maker is building a skills pipeline to help deliver what she claims is the auto sector’s biggest gear shift since the Model T
The UK's shift to electric vehicles (EV) recently sped past a crucial landmark, after official figures revealed more than two million zero emission models have now been registered across the country. Meanwhile,...
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