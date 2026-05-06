UK-US consortium targets first nuclear fusion power plant by mid-2030s

Bill Gates-backed Type One Energy, UK-based Tokamak Energy, and infrastructure services giant AECOM reveal plans to deliver UK's first commercial fusion facility within a decade
A new consortium seeking to deliver the UK's first commercial nuclear fusion power plant has been officially launched today, bringing together US start-up Type One Energy, UK-based fusion supplier Tokamak...
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