UK-US consortium targets first nuclear fusion power plant by mid-2030s

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Type One Energy
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Credit: Type One Energy

Bill Gates-backed Type One Energy, UK-based Tokamak Energy, and infrastructure services giant AECOM reveal plans to deliver UK's first commercial fusion facility within a decade

A new consortium seeking to deliver the UK's first commercial nuclear fusion power plant has been officially launched today, bringing together US start-up Type One Energy, UK-based fusion supplier Tokamak...

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