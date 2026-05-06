Study: UK's offshore wind capacity to increase by around 20 per cent in 2026

Stuart Stone
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Trade body calls for 'strategic commitment' to prioritise homegrown energy, after offshore wind industry weathered global headwinds and record project cancellations in 2025

Despite market headwinds scuppering a number of clean power contract auctions globally, the UK's offshore wind industry is continuing to grow, with capacity set to increase by around 20 per cent in 2026....

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Stuart Stone
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