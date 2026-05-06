Study: UK's offshore wind capacity to increase by around 20 per cent in 2026

Trade body calls for 'strategic commitment' to prioritise homegrown energy, after offshore wind industry weathered global headwinds and record project cancellations in 2025
Despite market headwinds scuppering a number of clean power contract auctions globally, the UK's offshore wind industry is continuing to grow, with capacity set to increase by around 20 per cent in 2026....
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