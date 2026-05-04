IEA: No sign global energy-related methane emissions fell in 2025

Annual stocktake argues 70 per cent of methane emissions from fossil fuels could be abated with existing technologies and practices
There is no sign energy-related methane emissions fell in 2025, despite progress in a number of countries to try and tackle releases of the powerful greenhouse gas. That is according to the International...
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