IEA: No sign global energy-related methane emissions fell in 2025

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Annual stocktake argues 70 per cent of methane emissions from fossil fuels could be abated with existing technologies and practices

There is no sign energy-related methane emissions fell in 2025, despite progress in a number of countries to try and tackle releases of the powerful greenhouse gas. That is according to the International...

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