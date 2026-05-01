UK Sport targets 'net positive' environmental impact by 2040

Government agency ups environmental efforts amid warnings climate change is already affecting athletes’ health, training, and performance
The government's sports agency, UK Sport, has this week published an updated Environmental Sustainability Strategy, which pledges to "move beyond" net zero and deliver a net positive impact on the environment...
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