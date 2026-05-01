EVs reach market 'tipping point' in Europe and China

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Study suggests electric vehicles are on the cusp of irreversibly replacing internal combustion engine cars

Electric vehicle (EV) sales in China and Europe have reached a "tipping point" that points to a now irreversible shift away from petrol and diesel internal combustion engine (ICE) models. That is according...

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