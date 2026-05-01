EVs reach market 'tipping point' in Europe and China

Study suggests electric vehicles are on the cusp of irreversibly replacing internal combustion engine cars
Electric vehicle (EV) sales in China and Europe have reached a "tipping point" that points to a now irreversible shift away from petrol and diesel internal combustion engine (ICE) models. That is according...
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