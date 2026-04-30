'The time is now': Santa Marta Conference closes with pledge to deliver new wave of fossil fuel transition roadmaps

Inaugural Conference on Transitioning Away From Fossil Fuels advances plans for national and regional roadmaps, as Tuvalu and Ireland agree to co-host next summit
A group of nearly 60 governments has agreed to accelerate international cooperation on phasing out the use of fossil fuels, as the inaugural Conference on Transitioning Away From Fossil Fuels closed in...
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