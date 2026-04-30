Centrica and Delta launch off-grid fuel cell generators for data centres

Partners seek to deliver scalable power solutions for energy-intensive sectors where electricity grids are struggling to keep up with demand
Centrica and Delta Electronics have joined forces to deliver scalable, on-site power systems for energy-intensive sites, such as data centres and factories. The partners announced yesterday they are...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis