Centrica and Delta launch off-grid fuel cell generators for data centres

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Partners seek to deliver scalable power solutions for energy-intensive sectors where electricity grids are struggling to keep up with demand

Centrica and Delta Electronics have joined forces to deliver scalable, on-site power systems for energy-intensive sites, such as data centres and factories. The partners announced yesterday they are...

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