'As warm as the African savannah': Chester Zoo installs heat pumps for zebras, ostriches, and antelopes

Mitsubishi Electric installs range of renewable heating and cooling systems to support Chester Zoo's decarbonisation drive
Chester Zoo's zebras, ostriches, and roan antelopes are enjoying sub-Saharan temperatures thanks to new air source heat pumps installed in their enclosure through a partnership between the zoo and Mitsubishi...
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