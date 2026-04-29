Study: Plant-based mince and meatballs a third cheaper than meat options

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Making plant-based spaghetti bolognese and lasagne now cheaper than using beef as Iran War and extreme weather drive up meat costs, Good Food Institute finds

The cost of making a plant-based spaghetti bolognese, lasagne, or meatballs is now on average 33 per cent cheaper than making the same dishes with beef, lamb, and pork mince, as 'increasingly volatile'...

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Stuart Stone
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