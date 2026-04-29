France presents 'first of its kind' fossil fuel phase-out roadmap

Michael Holder
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

France unveils plan at presented at Santa Marta Conference that targets an end to coal use by 2030, before phasing out oil by 2045, and gas for energy purposes by 2050

France has become the first major economy to publish a detailed plan for phasing out fossil fuels by mid-century, as it yesterday set out a roadmap that draws on existing policies and pledges to end coal...

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