'Ready to lead': Companies urge government to back HyNet regional hydrogen network plans

EXCLUSIVE: Letter backed by Liverpool and Manchester Mayors, JLR, Stellantis, and regional airports, urges Ed Miliband to prioritise North West cluster
A group of more than 30 manufacturers and businesses have today urged the government to prioritise the delivery of the HyNet project in the North West of England, warning early investment in the pioneering...
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