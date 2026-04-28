NatWest AGM interrupted by climate protestors

Re-elected NatWest chair agrees to meet investors concerned at bank’s climate policy, after AGM hit by protests
Climate protesters this morning forced NatWest to temporarily halt its annual general meeting (AGM), as the bank's chairman sought to defend recent changes to the company's climate policies that have sparked...
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