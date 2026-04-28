NatWest AGM interrupted by climate protestors

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: Christian Climate Action
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Credit: Christian Climate Action

Re-elected NatWest chair agrees to meet investors concerned at bank’s climate policy, after AGM hit by protests

Climate protesters this morning forced NatWest to temporarily halt its annual general meeting (AGM), as the bank's chairman sought to defend recent changes to the company's climate policies that have sparked...

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