How a high-tech farm is helping the UK take back control of food supply

Worcestershire-based greenhouse aims to cut imports and boost resilience, while reducing inputs and delivering year-round, locally grown produce that can tackle climate and supply chain pressures
A new form of high-density indoor farming is providing UK producers of salads and aromatic herbs with a reliable, cost-effective domestic alternative to imports. It reduces dependence on climate-affected...
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