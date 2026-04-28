Pulse Clean Energy secures £52.5m for pioneering grid stability project

Funding will enable company to to recycle capital into battery energy storage pipeline
Pulse Clean Energy has secured a £52.5m funding package for its Upper Boat grid stability synchronous condenser project in South Wales, after inking a deal with German bank Norddeutsche Landesbank (NORD/LB)....
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