Iran War: Report calls for summer of electrification to help tackle fossil fuel shock

As a new analysis suggests 'back-to-back' energy crises have cost households £4,800 since 2021, Nesta urges government to fast-track policies that can curb electricity prices
The 'back-to-back' fossil fuel shocks triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the Iran War are on track to cost the average UK household £4,800, according to a new analysis from the Energy...
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