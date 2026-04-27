Chinese auto brands report 210 per cent global growth during March

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 2 min read
The JAECOO E5 and OMODA E5 / Credit: JAECOO & OMODA
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The JAECOO E5 and OMODA E5 / Credit: JAECOO & OMODA

OMODA & JAECOO claim they have surpassed one million global vehicle sales in under three years, making them the fastest brands to ever reach the milestone

China's dominance of the booming global electric vehicle (EV) market was further underscored today, after OMODA and JAECOO claimed they had become the fastest auto brand to reach one million sales globally...

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