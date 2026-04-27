Chinese auto brands report 210 per cent global growth during March

OMODA & JAECOO claim they have surpassed one million global vehicle sales in under three years, making them the fastest brands to ever reach the milestone
China's dominance of the booming global electric vehicle (EV) market was further underscored today, after OMODA and JAECOO claimed they had become the fastest auto brand to reach one million sales globally...
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