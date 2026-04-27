Investors managing $1.38tr in assets accuse NatWest of climate 'backtracking'

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Sixteen institutional investors back AGM statement expressing concern at bank's approach as energy transition reaches critical point

A group of investors managing $1.38tr in assets have backed a statement to be read at NatWest's annual general meeting (AGM) tomorrow, which criticises the bank for alleged "backtracking" on climate...

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