Investors managing $1.38tr in assets accuse NatWest of climate 'backtracking'

Sixteen institutional investors back AGM statement expressing concern at bank's approach as energy transition reaches critical point
A group of investors managing $1.38tr in assets have backed a statement to be read at NatWest's annual general meeting (AGM) tomorrow, which criticises the bank for alleged "backtracking" on climate...
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