Ahead of meeting to advance plans for global roadmap away from fossil fuels, more than 250 legal experts claim 'multiple sources of international law' place obligation on governments to phase out fossil fuels and prevent climate harm
More than 250 legal experts have issued a joint warning to governments that they have a legal obligation "under multiple sources of international law" to phase out fossil fuels in order to prevent escalating...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis