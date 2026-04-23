Aviva debuts new flood resilience app

Resilico Connect app aims to help customers in high-risk areas better prepare for flood-related disruption
Insurance giant Aviva has this week launched a new app for existing customers who live in areas at high risk of flooding, as part of efforts to help them better prepare for and protect against future disruption....
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