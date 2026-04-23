Latest solar record pushes gas generation to all-time low

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

NESO confirms gas provided just two per cent of the UK’s power mix for a period yesterday morning

The latest in a string of renewables generation records helped push gas power's share of the UK's electricity mix to a new low yesterday. The National Energy System Operator (NESO) confirmed that for...

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