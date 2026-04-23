Latest solar record pushes gas generation to all-time low

NESO confirms gas provided just two per cent of the UK’s power mix for a period yesterday morning
The latest in a string of renewables generation records helped push gas power's share of the UK's electricity mix to a new low yesterday. The National Energy System Operator (NESO) confirmed that for...
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