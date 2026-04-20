One third of UK investors prioritise sustainability over returns

clock • 1 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New survey from Rathbones suggests younger and wealthier investors are more likely to be willing to forego higher returns in pursuit of stronger sustainability performance

Almost a third of UK investors prefer to have ethical or sustainable investments, even if it reduces their financial returns. According to new data from Rathbones, younger investors were more likely...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Investment

Energy efficiency fund SDCL set for wind-down after investors demand return of capital
Investment

Energy efficiency fund SDCL set for wind-down after investors demand return of capital

SDCL Efficiency (SEIT) said 'increasingly challenging' landscape meant it could 'no longer deliver returns that are acceptable to shareholders in its current structure'

Linus Uhlig, Investment Week
clock 10 April 2026 • 2 min read
Unilever strikes deal to acquire plant-based supplement maker Grüns
Investment

Unilever strikes deal to acquire plant-based supplement maker Grüns

Consumer goods giant to add one of the the largest 'greens' brands in the US to its portfolio as part of strategy to seek out 'premium and high growth' markets

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 10 April 2026 • 2 min read
Pension fund LAPFF backs BP shareholder resolution amid climate risk concerns
Investment

Pension fund LAPFF backs BP shareholder resolution amid climate risk concerns

Local Authority Pension Fund Forum representing combined assets of £425bn also calls on members to vote against BP's chair amid 'serious governance concerns'

Jonathan Stapleton
Jonathan Stapleton
clock 10 April 2026 • 3 min read