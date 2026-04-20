One third of UK investors prioritise sustainability over returns

New survey from Rathbones suggests younger and wealthier investors are more likely to be willing to forego higher returns in pursuit of stronger sustainability performance
Almost a third of UK investors prefer to have ethical or sustainable investments, even if it reduces their financial returns. According to new data from Rathbones, younger investors were more likely...
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