Miliband poised to ramp up net zero plans

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
Ed Miliband gives speech at Energy UK Annual Conference / Credit: Lauren Hurley/DESNZ
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Ed Miliband gives speech at Energy UK Annual Conference / Credit: Lauren Hurley/DESNZ

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary reportedly set to confirm plans to accelerate Warm Homes Plan and electricity market reforms in response to global energy shock

Ed Miliband is reportedly planning to this week announce a fresh wave of policies designed to accelerate the UK's net zero transition, as the government looks to beef up its response to the spike in oil...

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