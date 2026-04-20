Miliband poised to ramp up net zero plans

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary reportedly set to confirm plans to accelerate Warm Homes Plan and electricity market reforms in response to global energy shock
Ed Miliband is reportedly planning to this week announce a fresh wave of policies designed to accelerate the UK's net zero transition, as the government looks to beef up its response to the spike in oil...
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