Global Briefing: China signals intent to double clean energy by 2035

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Plus: EU eyes electricity tax cuts, Japan's emissions hit record low, and island nations call for a 'fossil free Pacific', in our weekly round up of green business news from around the world

The global push to accelerate clean energy development in response to the escalating fossil fuel crisis triggered by the Iran War continued to gain momentum this week, with China becoming the latest government...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Less than efficient

'Triple dividend': Study shows how climate resilience investment delivers 'substantial returns'

More on Energy

How can companies make 100 per cent renewables a reality?
Energy

How can companies make 100 per cent renewables a reality?

With fossil fuel energy prices soaring, consumers and businesses are increasingly turning to clean technologies to drive down costs - BusinessGreen's latest Spotlight webinar explores how firms can navigate the switch to 100 per cent renewables

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 17 April 2026 • 12 min read
Supreme Court rules offshore wind farm survey costs ineligible for tax relief
Energy

Supreme Court rules offshore wind farm survey costs ineligible for tax relief

UK Supreme Court rules offshore wind survey costs incurred by Ørsted are not eligible for capital allowances - raising questions over UK tax system's alignment with clean energy drive

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 16 April 2026 • 4 min read
Study: North Sea extraction would cost up to £80bn more than net zero pathway
Energy

Study: North Sea extraction would cost up to £80bn more than net zero pathway

EXCLUSIVE: New analysis reveals it could take up to 20 years to build the infrastructure needed for the UK to ‘max out’ the North Sea - and it would only reduce imports by two per cent

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 16 April 2026 • 4 min read