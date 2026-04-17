Global Briefing: China signals intent to double clean energy by 2035

Plus: EU eyes electricity tax cuts, Japan's emissions hit record low, and island nations call for a 'fossil free Pacific', in our weekly round up of green business news from around the world
The global push to accelerate clean energy development in response to the escalating fossil fuel crisis triggered by the Iran War continued to gain momentum this week, with China becoming the latest government...
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