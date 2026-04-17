'It has done its job': Government to scrap UK carbon tax on electricity

Michael Holder
clock • 6 min read
The Ratcliffe-on-Soar coal plant in Nottinghamshire, due to be decommissioned in October 2024 | Credit: iStock
Image:

The Ratcliffe-on-Soar coal plant in Nottinghamshire, due to be decommissioned in October 2024 | Credit: iStock

Government confirms plans to remove Carbon Price Support from April 2028 and reveals work is continuing to limit influence of gas in setting wholesale power prices

The government has confirmed it is to scrap Britain's carbon tax on electricity generation from April 2028, claiming the levy "has done its job and is no longer fit for purpose" following the closure of...

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