Environment Agency exceeds flood protection target by 10,000 properties

Government surpasses original target of ensuring 52,000 properties are better protected from flooding through improved defences
Almost 62,000 homes and business have been better protected from flooding over the past two years, after the Environment Agency (EA) confirmed yesterday it has exceeded its two-year property protection...
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