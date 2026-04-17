Environment Agency exceeds flood protection target by 10,000 properties

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Government surpasses original target of ensuring 52,000 properties are better protected from flooding through improved defences

Almost 62,000 homes and business have been better protected from flooding over the past two years, after the Environment Agency (EA) confirmed yesterday it has exceeded its two-year property protection...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

IEA: Electricity use from AI data centres surged 50 per cent in 2025

'In this for the long haul': John Lewis Partnership slashes Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 40 per cent

More on Risk

Could AI help protect the UK's million 'undefended' properties from rising flood risks?
Risk

Could AI help protect the UK's million 'undefended' properties from rising flood risks?

New AI-powered flood readiness model helps identify over a million undefended buildings across England at growing risk from flooding

Amber Rolt
clock 15 April 2026 • 7 min read
Iran War: Oil prices jump back above $100 a barrel as Trump announces US blockade
Risk

Iran War: Oil prices jump back above $100 a barrel as Trump announces US blockade

President declares US will blockade Strait of Hormuz after ceasefire talks break up without agreement

James Murray
James Murray
clock 13 April 2026 • 5 min read
Global food systems may be functional - but they are far from resilient
Risk

Global food systems may be functional - but they are far from resilient

No country has built a truly resilient food system, which presents a real and present risk for businesses and policymakers today, writes Pratima Singh from the Food Imperative initiative at Economist Enterprise

Pratima Singh, Economist Enterprise
clock 13 April 2026 • 7 min read