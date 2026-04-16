Survey: Employers need to do more to support next wave of young energy professionals

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Young Energy Professionals Forum calls on energy employers to better communicate opportunities in the sector to new starters

The biggest barrier for young professionals considering entering the energy sector is not pay, values, or skills, but a lack of awareness about the jobs and career opportunities that exist. That is...

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