Supreme Court rules offshore wind farm survey costs ineligible for tax relief

UK Supreme Court rules offshore wind survey costs incurred by Ørsted are not eligible for capital allowances - raising questions over UK tax system's alignment with clean energy drive
The UK's Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that environmental survey costs incurred by Ørsted during the development of four offshore wind farms were not eligible for tax relief, in a decision experts...
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