New 300 home development becomes 'world's largest' Zero Bills neighbourhood

Octopus Energy partners with Prosperity Group to deliver largest Zero Bills scheme to date, guaranteeing residents no home energy bills for a decade
Octopus Energy has joined forces with housebuilder Prosperity Group to launch the 'world's largest Zero Bills' development, unveiling plans for 300 homes in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire where residents will...
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