New 300 home development becomes 'world's largest' Zero Bills neighbourhood

clock • 3 min read
Credit: Octopus Energy
Image:

Credit: Octopus Energy

Octopus Energy partners with Prosperity Group to deliver largest Zero Bills scheme to date, guaranteeing residents no home energy bills for a decade

Octopus Energy has joined forces with housebuilder Prosperity Group to launch the 'world's largest Zero Bills' development, unveiling plans for 300 homes in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire where residents will...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Study: €25.4tr lost annually from wasteful use of resources

Survey: Employers need to do more to support next wave of young energy professionals

More on Buildings

New 300 home development becomes 'world's largest' Zero Bills neighbourhood
Buildings

New 300 home development becomes 'world's largest' Zero Bills neighbourhood

Octopus Energy partners with Prosperity Group to deliver largest Zero Bills scheme to date, guaranteeing residents no home energy bills for a decade

Amber Rolt
clock 16 April 2026 • 3 min read
'Retrofit, not replacement': UKGBC shares blueprint for decarbonising the built environment
Buildings

'Retrofit, not replacement': UKGBC shares blueprint for decarbonising the built environment

New reports frame building retrofit and optimisation as key if the UK's built environment is to meet ambitious climate goals

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 14 April 2026 • 4 min read
British Antarctic research building awarded top BREEAM rating in regional first
Buildings

British Antarctic research building awarded top BREEAM rating in regional first

British Antarctic Survey's new £100m Discovery Building is set to reduce carbon emissions at the site by a quarter

Amber Rolt
clock 08 April 2026 • 3 min read